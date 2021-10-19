Man charged with shooting Chicago police officer in the face after kidnapping woman
Man charged with shooting Chicago police officer in the face after kidnapping woman
Matthew Hendrickson - Chicago Sun-Times
10/19/21
Before Jovan McPherson allegedly shot the officer, he kidnapped and restrained a 21-year-old woman, according to Chicago police.
Read Full Story on chicago.suntimes.com
