Man smashes out window of residence, takes family's dog, Cleveland police say
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Things Are Heating Up on 'The Bachelorette'—Here's the Season 16, Episode 2 Recap
New 'Bachelorette,' New Drama: Here's the Season 16, Episode 1 Recap
Bad Bunny's New Crocs Sell Out in Minutes
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Anne Saxelby’s Legacy as a Champion of American Cheese
Vermont firefighters who died in line of duty memorialized with new park
View from the top: How to see Vermont's fall foliage colors from above
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Weekend Volleyball: Wahconah closes out gym with win; Lee thrills in 5-setter at Westfield; Greylock bounces back with 2 wins
Where to Find a Creemee, the Sweet, Uniquely Vermont Treat
Federal Grant Announced to Grow Vt. Indigenous Heritage Center
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Weekend Volleyball: Wahconah closes out gym with win; Lee thrills in 5-setter at Westfield; Greylock bounces back with 2 wins
'Do Good Donut' program seeks to strengthen relationship between Milton Police and residents
Man armed with crossbow leads police on hectic chase through Vermont neighborhoods
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Weekend Volleyball: Wahconah closes out gym with win; Lee thrills in 5-setter at Westfield; Greylock bounces back with 2 wins
'Do Good Donut' program seeks to strengthen relationship between Milton Police and residents
Where to Find a Creemee, the Sweet, Uniquely Vermont Treat
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Man smashes out window of residence, takes family's dog, Cleveland police say
Cliff Pinckard, cleveland.com - Cleveland.com on MSN.com
10/12/21
Join the Community
shares
Cleveland police say the suspect went to the home with two other armed suspects, demanding the family hand over the dog.
Read Full Story on cleveland.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Ohio police probe traffic stop where paraplegic driver was pulled from car
Northeast Ohio Jewish community helps Afghan refugees during 'Super Sunday' event
Ohio State football: Dwayne Haskins shouts out Buckeyes QB C.J. Stroud after consecutive games with 5 pass TDs
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL