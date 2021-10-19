Man who fell from New Mexico sports skybox, son get payouts
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Chattanooga vs VMI Football Live Stream: Watch Online
Actor Leslie Jordan’s Debut Gospel Album Leads To His Own Show At Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Chattanooga Christian School's Boo Carter proving why he's one of the state's top sophomore prospects
Dive into fun during ODDtober at the Tennessee Aquarium
Protecting money for upcoming holiday travel
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Ty Boeck has become a tackling machine for Mocs
Haitian gangs are complicating the mission of a Chattanooga-based relief organization
Potential of mixing and matching COVID-19 vaccines
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Post-9/11 Veterans can apply to become wildland firefighter
WATE-TV earns 6 honors in 2020 Golden Press Card Awards
Chattanooga's Steam Logistics creating 400 jobs, shifting headquarters to historic John Ross Building
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Haitian gangs are complicating the mission of a Chattanooga-based relief organization
Sohn: Like Vols fans with golf balls, our lawmakers trash Tennessee COVID-19 recovery
Addition of UT Southern campus helps bump UT System enrollment to all-time high
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Man who fell from New Mexico sports skybox, son get payouts
Associated Press - KRQE
10/19/21
Join the Community
shares
A man who fell from a luxury suite at a university sports arena in Albuquerque onto concrete stairs below has been awarded $144,000 under a state-negotiated settlement,
Read Full Story on krqe.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Amber Alert issued for 4-year-old Chaparral boy
Vegas lawyers: 2 sides to Flavor Flav domestic battery case
How John McLaren Became 'An Alien of Extraordinary Ability'
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL