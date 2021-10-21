'Manchinations' the center of attention on Capitol Hill
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Arizona man groomed, then scammed out of entire 401(k)
How Arizona Cardinals star J.J. Watt became an F1 superfan
Murphy, Wilson Back In Lineup As Cardinals Play Without Kingsbury
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
NFL Week 7 point spreads, picks, betting lines: Can Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals improve to 7-0?
Blind street vendor with a heart of gold uplifting west Phoenix with his attitude
Data center water usage remains hidden
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Mets’ No. 2 prospect Brett Baty is raking in Arizona Fall League
What to watch for when Washington takes on winless Arizona, plus Mike Vorel’s prediction
Phoenix police expert: Call 911, don’t intervene if you see domestic violence
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Mets’ No. 2 prospect Brett Baty is raking in Arizona Fall League
Chandler lawyers tell police to charge or release him
Houston Texans vs. Arizona Cardinals TV information: How to watch NFL Week 7 game
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Arizona State still has path to Pac-12 South title despite no control of destiny
Houston Texans vs. Arizona Cardinals TV information: How to watch NFL Week 7 game
Ron Watkins hopes to move from QAnon to Congress. And he needs Arizona voters to do so.
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
'Manchinations' the center of attention on Capitol Hill
Chad Pergram - Fox News
10/21/21
Join the Community
shares
The prodigious media blobs that follow around Sen. Joe Manchin are simply the norm these days on Capitol Hill.
Read Full Story on foxnews.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Fungal outbreak in marine mammals began on land
Conrad Lee vs. Dexter Borbe and the future of Bellevue
Washington sees fewer jobless claims, echoing national trend
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL