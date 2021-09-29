Manny Pacquiao announces retirement from boxing
Manny Pacquiao announces retirement from boxing
The Associated Press - Los Angeles Daily News
9/29/21
The popular Filipino won 12 world titles and is the only fighter ever to win titles in eight different weight classes. He ends his 26-year, 72-fight career at 62-8-2 with 39 knockouts.
