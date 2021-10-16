Many jail suicides are preventable, experts say. But they drive a death crisis in Indiana.
Many jail suicides are preventable, experts say. But they drive a death crisis in Indiana.
Tim Evans and Ryan Martin - USA Today
10/16/21
Experts say many jail suicides should be preventable, but they’re driving a death crisis in Indiana. "There is much we can do to reduce it," one said.
Read Full Story on usatoday.com
