Marco Rubio wants answers on Florida prison rape scandal
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Pringles® Stacks The End Of 2020 With New, Refreshed Brand Look And Feel
Things Are Heating Up on 'The Bachelorette'—Here's the Season 16, Episode 2 Recap
New 'Bachelorette,' New Drama: Here's the Season 16, Episode 1 Recap
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Where to find real Christmas trees in the Battle Creek area
General Mills Releases 'Buddy the Elf' Cereal
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Where to find real Christmas trees in the Battle Creek area
Pringles® Stacks The End Of 2020 With New, Refreshed Brand Look And Feel
Fire heavily damages Battle Creek home that police say is site of double homicide
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Pringles® Stacks The End Of 2020 With New, Refreshed Brand Look And Feel
Fire heavily damages Battle Creek home that police say is site of double homicide
Twitter Reacts to 'Mike Pence's Fly'
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Pringles® Stacks The End Of 2020 With New, Refreshed Brand Look And Feel
Run One of These 3 Holiday-Themed Virtual Races—Starting With Halloween!
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Marco Rubio wants answers on Florida prison rape scandal
ABC News - ABC
10/8/21
Join the Community
shares
U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio told the director of the U.S. Bureau of Prisons that he’s “deeply concerned” over the failure to protect inmates at a federal prison in Florida
Read Full Story on abcnews.go.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Federal judge clears way for challenges to controversial new Florida elections law
Florida to shipping companies: Our ports are open
Fried calls on WH to stop Florida from withholding funds from school districts with mask mandates
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL