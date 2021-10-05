Mariachi and Folklórico Festival in Chandler celebrates identity, diversity of Mexican culture
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Caputo confident in process of redistricting, selecting maps
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Do I have to start the vaccination process over if I wait to get the second COVID-19 shot?
Seven top-25 DII teams fall on an absolutely bonkers Saturday
Stimulus checks: Here’s who still wants another federal direct payment
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Do I have to start the vaccination process over if I wait to get the second COVID-19 shot?
Biden, US Congress extend transportation funding
Ethiopia’s Oromo protest, demand freedom for jailed leaders
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Seven top-25 DII teams fall on an absolutely bonkers Saturday
MTA's rural Fayette service to start Oct. 4
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Mariachi and Folklórico Festival in Chandler celebrates identity, diversity of Mexican culture
Raphael Romero Ruiz, The Arizona Republic - The Arizona Republic on MSN.com
10/5/21
Join the Community
shares
The predominantly Mexican celebration that takes place every October in Chandler showcased performers from Phoenix, Tucson, and other Western states.
Read Full Story on azcentral.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
UCLA football won't underestimate winless Arizona
Feds: Arizona can't use COVID money for anti-mask grants
Treasury Department warns Arizona governor over using federal Covid funds for anti-mask school programs
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL