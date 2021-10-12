Maricopa Board of Supervisors seeks candidates to replace Steve Chucri
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Roger Wood Takes a Look at Manchester’s Solar Array
Woman accused of telling Black child she’d kneel on his neck
Manchester United Rumors: Paul Pogba Again Hints At A Future Away From Old Trafford
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Nature News: Green elf cups create prized colorful wood
New Hampshire runners perform well at Boston Marathon
Vote now for Seacoast high school Athletes of the Week: Ballots for Oct. 4-9
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Mom and Daughter Team Bring Southern Charm to Dover
BAE Systems Successfully Tests APKWS Laser-Guided Rockets Against UAS
Concord, Bow, Hopkinton among six area teams playing for high school golf titles this week
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Roger Wood Takes a Look at Manchester’s Solar Array
Man arrested in Florida in connection with 2020 killing of Manchester man
How did Columbus become the USMNT's spiritual home, and will it continue to be?
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Mom and Daughter Team Bring Southern Charm to Dover
Career day showcases jobs in automotive industry
The art of Beth Wittenberg on display at Rochester library
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Maricopa Board of Supervisors seeks candidates to replace Steve Chucri
Kevin Stone - KTAR News
10/12/21
Join the Community
shares
The Maricopa Board of Supervisors is seeking applicants to fill its District 2 seat after Steve Chucri’s resignation goes into effect next month.
Read Full Story on ktar.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Stanford tops Pac-12 women's basketball coaches poll, Arizona fifth
Phoenix fire demonstrates safety protocols at the 13th Floor Haunted House
Arsenic Spurs Recall Of Baby Cereal Sold At Phoenix Walmart
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL