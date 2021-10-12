Maricopa County supervisors seek replacement ahead of Steve Chucri's resignation
Maricopa County supervisors seek replacement ahead of Steve Chucri's resignation
Taylor Seely - The Arizona Republic on MSN.com
10/12/21
Maricopa County Supervisor Steve Chucri said he would resign after recordings surfaced of him bashing colleagues over the election audit.
Read Full Story on azcentral.com
