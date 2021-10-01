Marine Under Investigation For Speaking At Trump's Georgia Rally
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
No. 6 Oklahoma visits K-State for first Big 12 road game
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
No passing fancy: Kansas State needs to be more effective throwing the ball against Oklahoma
Oklahoma Sooners vs. Kansas State Wildcats: Sooners Wire Staff Predictions
How Kansas State football linebacker Daniel Green is refining his technique after second targeting call
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Oklahoma at Kansas State odds, picks and prediction
Kansas college enrollment starts to stabilize in third year of COVID-19 pandemic. Washburn down, but tech up.
Oklahoma vs. Kansas State Football Prediction and Preview
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Oklahoma vs. Kansas State Football Prediction and Preview
No. 6 Oklahoma visits K-State for first Big 12 road game
OU vs Kansas State football: Sooners have to keep emotions on the road
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Marine Under Investigation For Speaking At Trump's Georgia Rally
Mary Papenfuss - YAHOO!News
10/1/21
Join the Community
shares
The Department of Defense bars active-duty military personnel from participating in "partisan political" activities.
Read Full Story on huffpost.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Surprising No. 8 Hogs to challenge No. 2 Georgia's defense
OSU-Lima hosting sign language workshop
Preventative measures you can take, as apartment fires in Columbus double from 2020 to 2021
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL