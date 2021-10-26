Massachusetts school mask mandate extended to at least January 15, per Dept. of Ed
Massachusetts school mask mandate extended to at least January 15, per Dept. of Ed
Alexi Cohan - Boston Herald on MSN.com
10/26/21
Join the Community
shares
The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education has extended the school mask mandate for a second time until at least Jan. 15, officials announced.
Read Full Story on bostonherald.com
