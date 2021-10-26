[]
Massachusetts schools cannot require negative COVID test for a student's return to class after holidays or vacations, DESE says
With the holiday season on the horizon, Massachusetts education officials have said schools cannot require a negative COVID-19 test for a student’s return to school after holidays or vacations. The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education reiterated the point in a frequently asked questions document issued Monday and encouraged people to follow the recommended travel guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.