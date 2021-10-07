Mayor declares 'Carissa Moore Day' to honor the decorated Olympian, world surf champion
Mayor declares 'Carissa Moore Day' to honor the decorated Olympian, world surf champion
HNN Staff - KHNL on MSN.com
10/7/21
Five-time world surf champion and Olympic gold medalist Carissa Moore received a huge honor from Honolulu’s mayor on Wednesday.
Read Full Story on hawaiinewsnow.com
