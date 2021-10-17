McIlroy pulls away to win CJ Cup at Summit in Las Vegas
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Facebook safety chief explains 'Finsta' to CT Sen. Blumenthal
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Connecticut lawmakers, advocates announce event where gun owners can deposit their unwanted firearms
GoFundMe Created To Help Stamford Family Displaced By House Fire
Gamblers help lottery, casinos 'iron out the kinks' during online sports betting soft launch
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Stamford Election 2021: Ben Lee Running For Board Of Education
Residential energy efficiency provider Sealed takes aim at the Connecticut market
Simmons, Valentine Trade Barbs As Election Nears
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Stamford Election 2021: Ben Lee Running For Board Of Education
No 'backup' causes alarm for CT volunteer fire departments
43 CT residents stuck in Afghanistan; 'We will work and fight for them'
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
No 'backup' causes alarm for CT volunteer fire departments
Connecticut lawmakers, advocates announce event where gun owners can deposit their unwanted firearms
Meghan Doyle Running For Milford Board Of Education District 2
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
McIlroy pulls away to win CJ Cup at Summit in Las Vegas
DOUG FERGUSON, Associated Press - Kxnet
10/17/21
Join the Community
shares
Rory McIlroy capped off a big weekend in Las Vegas on Sunday by surging past Rickie Fowler and holding off Collin Morikawa to win the CJ Cup at Summit for his 20th PGA Tour title.
Read Full Story on kxnet.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
La Salle's McCusker is flawless in winning state singles title over East Greenwich's Omicioli
In Quiet Debut, Alzheimer's Drug Finds Questions, Skepticism
Senators ask Biden to speed heating aid for those who qualify
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL