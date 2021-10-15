Meijer to serve as anchor for Carnation City Mall redevelopment in Alliance
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson to Give Back to Former Schools With Gear Donations
Pokémon Brilliant Diamond And Shining Pearl | New Gameplay Today
NCIS fans 'stop watching' as Hawaii spin-off renewed for full series 'A weak show'
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Kauai eliminates tier system; Hawaii counties continue to loosen COVID restrictions
Price of paradise is becoming too high for some to call the Hawaiian islands home
This $22.5 Million Hawaii Home Is Built on a World-Class Golf Club
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Giant planet discovered orbiting dead star may be a glimpse into our solar system's future
Special Ed Students Have Been ‘Left Out’ From Distance Learning in Hawaii
Can Farm Tours, Bird-Watchers and Storytellers Save Hawaii Tourism?
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Hawaii inmates to receive $50 if they get COVID-19 vaccine
Honokaa man faces 10 years in domestic abuse case
Halloween in Hawaii; Frighteningly fun activities in 2021
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Special Ed Students Have Been ‘Left Out’ From Distance Learning in Hawaii
Kipaipai Workshops, DMAC announce artist residency
Film series that spotlights wahine pioneers in Hawaii’s film industry to debut at HIFF
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Meijer to serve as anchor for Carnation City Mall redevelopment in Alliance
Kaylyn Hlavaty - Cleveland
10/15/21
Join the Community
shares
Michigan-based grocery chain Meijer is expected to move into a spot at Carnation City Mall, a once thriving retail center in Alliance.
Read Full Story on news5cleveland.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Ohio State's midseason breakout stars, defense: Denzel Burke
Big Ten Power Rankings (Week 7): Iowa Wins Epic Showdown, But Here Comes Ohio State
WEEKEND MATTERS | 'A Love Affair with Nature' to be on display at Fellows Riverside Gardens
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL