Mental health provider seeks Omaha legislative seat
Mental health provider seeks Omaha legislative seat
Martha Stoddard - Omaha.com
10/6/21
John Fredrickson will run in District 20, which now stretches from 72nd Street to roughly 155th Street and from Pacific Street to E Street.
Read Full Story on omaha.com
