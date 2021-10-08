Meridian Canine Rescue hosts 2nd annual golf tournament
Meridian Canine Rescue hosts 2nd annual golf tournament
Nicole Camarda - KIVI Boise
10/8/21
The rainy weather did not stop the Meridian Canine Rescue from hosting its 2nd annual charity golf tournament Friday morning at River Birch Golf Course in Star.
Read Full Story on kivitv.com
