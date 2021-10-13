Merrimack-Area Unemployment Rate Improves In August: Feds
Merrimack-Area Unemployment Rate Improves In August: Feds
Local Data - Patch
10/13/21
The latest available local unemployment figures are for August; that rate improved since July in the Merrimack area and continues to be lower than it was the beginning of the pand
Read Full Story on patch.com
