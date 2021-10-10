Metro Phoenix's home prices poised to hit new record. Where are they climbing the fastest?
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
College GameDay live stream from Texas vs. Oklahoma
NY Giants at Dallas Cowboys: Week 5 preview, prediction as Big Blue seeks another upset
Texas A&M vs. Arkansas football: Razorbacks take 10-0 lead on 85-yard TD catch by Treylon Burks
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
NFL Says Cowboys Offensive Lineman La’el Collins Bribed Drug-Testing Official
Cowboys Jettisoning Jaylon: Too Many Bucks, Not Enough Bang
Texas Picked Second In Big 12 Women’s Preseason Poll
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Texas Gov. Candidate Allen West Rails Against Vaccines While Hospitalized With COVID
Meltdown in Dallas: Oklahoma Storms Back To Take Down Texas 55-48
Texas A&M Finishes Fourth at SMU Classic
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
NFL Bribery Case: Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Testifies in Court for Suspended La'el Collins
Dallas Cowboys off to best start since 2016 after win against Giants
Texas Gov. Candidate Allen West Rails Against Vaccines While Hospitalized With COVID
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Boomer: Brooks 2 late TDs, No. 6 Oklahoma beats Texas 55-48
When is the last time Texas beat Oklahoma in football?
Oklahoma Sooners vs. Texas Longhorns: Sooners Wire staff predictions
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Metro Phoenix's home prices poised to hit new record. Where are they climbing the fastest?
Catherine Reagor, The Arizona Republic - The Arizona Republic
10/10/21
Join the Community
shares
Metro Phoenix’s hot housing market cooled a few degrees during the summer, but prices are climbing again. Here's where prices are rising the fastest.
Read Full Story on azcentral.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
I refused to lie under oath for the state of Arizona, and the courts aren't on my side
All Bruins UCLA Football Players of the Game: Week 6 vs. Arizona
Trump's Pick for Arizona Governor Claims 1/6 Rioters Were 'Invited in by Capitol Police'
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL