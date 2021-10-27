Michigan football balancing 'sensitive topic' of getting QB J.J. McCarthy snaps
Michigan football balancing 'sensitive topic' of getting QB J.J. McCarthy snaps
Michael Cohen, Detroit Free Press - Detroit Free Press on MSN.com
10/27/21
Michigan football OC Josh Gattis said developing backup QB J.J. McCarthy is a 'sensitive topic' because of what it means for Cade McNamara.
