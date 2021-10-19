Michigan selected to host new Coast Guard center to study freshwater oil spills
Michigan selected to host new Coast Guard center to study freshwater oil spills
Melissa Nann Burke, The Detroit News - Detroit News
10/19/21
Michigan was chosen as the site of a new Coast Guard National Center of Expertise that will study the impact of freshwater oil spills.
Read Full Story on detroitnews.com
