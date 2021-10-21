Milton C. Schauble, 96
Milton C. Schauble, 96
None - Bonners Ferry Herald
10/21/21
Milton Schauble peacefully passed away at home on Oct. 10, 2021, due to congestive heart failure. Milt was born June 15, 1925, in Fayette, N.D., the second son of eight boys and one girl to Robert C.
Read Full Story on bonnersferryherald.com
