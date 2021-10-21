Milton Ranked One Of The Top 10 Best Small Cities In America
Milton Ranked One Of The Top 10 Best Small Cities In America
Haley Cornell - Patch
10/21/21
WalletHub examined 1,300 small cities based on criteria ranging from school system quality to restaurants per capita.
Read Full Story on patch.com
