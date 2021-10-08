Minot-area realtor facing sexual assault charges
Minot-area realtor facing sexual assault charges
Joe Skurzewski - KFYR TV
10/8/21
State prosecutors have filed a series of charges against a Minot-area realtor after four women told investigators he sexually assaulted them.
