Monday is Indigenous Peoples' Day in Wisconsin. Why some say it should be a national holiday.
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Monday is Indigenous Peoples' Day in Wisconsin. Why some say it should be a national holiday.
Frank Vaisvilas, Green Bay Press-Gazette - Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
10/11/21
Join the Community
shares
A growing national movement aims to replace Columbus Day, celebrated on the second Monday of October, with Indigenous Peoples’ Day.
Read Full Story on greenbaypressgazette.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Wisconsin Opens As A -10 Favorite Over Army
Wisconsin vs. Army College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Wisconsin election investigator criticizes Democrat Evers
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL