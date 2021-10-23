Montana residents are encouraged to know what to do in an earthquake
Montana residents are encouraged to know what to do in an earthquake
Tom Buchanan - KTVH
10/23/21
Thursday was International ShakeOut Day, a chance to practice earthquake drills in order to be safer and more prepared during the event of an actual seismic event.
Read Full Story on ktvh.com
