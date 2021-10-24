More Oregonians getting booster COVID-19 vaccine after approvals
More Oregonians getting booster COVID-19 vaccine after approvals
Drew Marine - Fox 12 Oregon on MSN.com
10/24/21
Now that the Western States Scientific Review work group has approved booster shots for Johnson & Johnson and Moderna, Oregonians are already getting their third shot.
Read Full Story on kptv.com
