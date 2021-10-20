More than 1,800 Washington workers were fired or left their jobs over the COVID-19 mandate for state workers
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
2021-22 Season Goals for Every NHL Team
USWNT announces roster for October friendlies as Carli Lloyd retires from international duty
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
What we learned from Week 6 in the NFL
32 B/R Staff Predictions for 2021-22 NBA Season
Pacers' Caris LeVert to miss at least first four games with back injury
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
NFL trade deadline targets: Reporters pick players who could change teams, including Jordan Love, Michael Gallup
NBA roundup: Bucks begin title defense with 127-104 victory over Nets
32 B/R Staff Predictions for 2021-22 NBA Season
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
NBA roundup: Bucks begin title defense with 127-104 victory over Nets
Ranking the Best 2021-22 NBA League Pass Teams
Power Rankings, Week 1: Bucks, Nets and Suns start season on top
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
More than 1,800 Washington workers were fired or left their jobs over the COVID-19 mandate for state workers
Kate Duffy - Business Insider on MSN.com
10/20/21
Join the Community
shares
The 1,887 Washington state workers who are no longer employed because of the mandate is about 3% of the total state workforce.
Read Full Story on businessinsider.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Breaking Down the 2021 Washington Huskies, Part 1
N.J. girls volleyball players of the week: Our picks for top performances from Oct. 12-Oct. 18
Triple threat: Eagles could make history in 2022 NFL draft
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL