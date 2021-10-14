More than 2,000 New Mexico film workers set to strike Monday
.
More than 2,000 New Mexico film workers set to strike Monday
Brianna Wilson - KOB 4
10/14/21
A strike can be avoided if producers negotiate better working conditions, livable wages and benefits in the next five days.
Read Full Story on kob.com
