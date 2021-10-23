Mu named Female World Athlete of the Year nominee
Mu named Female World Athlete of the Year nominee
Tyler Pounds / Texas A&M Athletic Communications - KBTX
10/23/21
Texas A&M national champion and two-time Olympic gold medalist Athing Mu has been named a nominee for Female World Athlete of the Year, World Athletics announced.
