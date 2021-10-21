Murphy's Lead Narrows In New Jersey
Front Page - Political Wire
10/21/21
A new PIX 11/Emerson College poll in New Jersey finds Gov. Phil Murphy (D) leading challenger Jack Ciattarelli (R), 50% to 44%.
Read Full Story on politicalwire.com
