Mushroom picker, 80, loses car keys, found safe 2 days later
Hailey Dunn - KOIN 6
10/21/21
An 80-year-old mushroom picker who had been missing for nearly two days was safely reunited with his family after being spotted by a passerby near Trillium Lake.
Read Full Story on koin.com
