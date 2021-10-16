Myanmar's army chief excluded from regional summit
Myanmar's army chief excluded from regional summit
By Eileen Ng, Associated Press - Belfast Telegraph
10/16/21
South-east Asian foreign ministers have agreed to downgrade Myanmar’s participation in an upcoming summit in their sharpest rebuke yet of its leaders following a February 1 military takeover.
