N.J. weather: Heavy rain, cooler temps this weekend after possible record highs today
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
New England Patriots to give Tom Brady a fitting tribute upon homecoming
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Like thunder and lightning, former Cal running backs CJ Anderson, Jahvid Best bring contrasting styles to high school coaching
Yurko Sports does more than recycle baseball gloves; it preserves memories (photos)
New for October 7: South Bay restaurant and bar guide
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Coldwater, Marion Local to face off in Touchdown 7′s Game of the Week
Texans takeaways: Davis Mills proving to be efficient on 3rd down
Northeast Ohio School districts raise pay to hire more substitute teachers
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Meijer to serve as anchor for Carnation City Mall redevelopment in Alliance
Coldwater, Marion Local to face off in Touchdown 7′s Game of the Week
Texans takeaways: Davis Mills proving to be efficient on 3rd down
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Ohio stage premiere of 'The Shawshank Redemption' at Avenue Arts in Canton
Like thunder and lightning, former Cal running backs CJ Anderson, Jahvid Best bring contrasting styles to high school coaching
Brandon Jamaal Wheat, Youngstown, Ohio
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
N.J. weather: Heavy rain, cooler temps this weekend after possible record highs today
Jeff Goldman |
[email protected]
- NJ.com
10/15/21
Join the Community
shares
Temperatures will be at least 15 degrees above normal on Friday afternoon in New Jersey, making it feel more like summer.
Read Full Story on nj.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
An IATSE Strike Will Be Especially Confusing in New York
Jill Biden to flex political muscle Friday in campaigning in New Jersey, Virginia governors' races
Crisis At Home? Map Shows Where You Can Store A Gun In New Jersey
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL