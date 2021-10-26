NASA discovers first possible planet outside our galaxy
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Bloomberg presenter shares best business advice after setting up her own venture
State of terror, by Louise Penny and Hillary Clinton, tops Alberta independent booksellers’ fiction bestseller list
The Message of Pastor Caleb: Tupelo boy with cerebral palsy plans community-wide revival for 10th birthday
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Why Southern Miss athletics is leaving Conference USA for Sun Belt
Mississippi Children’s Museum - Meridian wins prestigious award
Mississippi principal and USM alumnus directs horror film, makes use of local talent, bees
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Southern Miss joining Sun Belt Conference, to start play in 2023
Mississippi reports nearly 23,000 positive COVID cases among students since August
Hattiesburg hosts 2021 Small Town Conference
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
USM developing plan to comply with federal vaccine mandate
Mississippi reports nearly 23,000 positive COVID cases among students since August
Storms Wednesday before fall returns!
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Southern Miss joining Sun Belt Conference, to start play in 2023
Storms Wednesday before fall returns!
Hattiesburg hosts 2021 Small Town Conference
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
NASA discovers first possible planet outside our galaxy
By CNN - WHDH
10/26/21
Join the Community
shares
Scientists may have detected signs of a planet transiting a star outside of the Milky Way, in what could be the first planet
Read Full Story on whdh.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
How to Celebrate 'National Black Cat Day' on October 27
Best to Worst: Hallmark Christmas Movies
Proposed Massachusetts public records bill would aid pursuit of 'truth telling'
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL