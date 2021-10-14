Nashville school lifts mask mandate
Nashville News Leader - Southwest Arkansas News
10/14/21
Leader staff With Covid-19 cases declining, the School District lifted its mask mandate for students, faculty and staff effective last Friday, Oct. 8, according
Read Full Story on swarkansasnews.com
