NBA News: The Minnesota Timberwolves Waived Four Players On Friday
NBA News: The Minnesota Timberwolves Waived Four Players On Friday
Ben Stinar - Sports Illustrated
10/16/21
On Friday, the Minnesota Timberwolves announced that they waived Brian Bowen II, Matt Lewis, Isaiah Miller and Chris Silva. Bowen II played for the Indiana Pacers last season.
