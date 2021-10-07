NBA, Nonprofits Partner On Youth Basketball Initiatives
NBA, Nonprofits Partner On Youth Basketball Initiatives
Tim Casey - Forbes
10/7/21
The Jr. NBA program, aimed at children from ages 6 to 14, is launching initiatives to help coaches connect with players and increase participation among girls.
Read Full Story on forbes.com
