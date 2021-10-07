Nebraska Vietnam Vets Memorial wins $250k grant from Facebook
Nebraska Vietnam Vets Memorial wins $250k grant from Facebook
Steve Liewer - Omaha.com
10/7/21
Facebook donated $250,000 this week to a group building a memorial in Papillion that will honor Nebraskans who served, and died, in the Vietnam War.
Read Full Story on omaha.com
