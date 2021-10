Neo-Nazi group hangs 'Vax the Jews' banner in Austin, Texas just a few blocks from JCC and synagogues

Members of a neo-Nazi group hung a banner from a bridge in Austin, Texas Sunday with the message “Vax the Jews.” The banner was put up by members of the Goyim Defense League, a group the Anti-Defamation League calls “a loose network of individuals connected by their virulent antisemitism.