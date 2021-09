NERD™ Partners with Newest Distributor, Glazer's Beer & Beverage, to Further Availability of its Focus Beverage Within San Antonio

Leading mental acuity beverage, NERD Focus™, continues to expand across its home state of Texas through new partnershipFREEHOLD, N.J., Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NERD Focus™, a leading focus beverage recently acquired by BevUSA,