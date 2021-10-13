Nets won't play Kyrie Irving until he meets vaccine requirement
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Mike Lindell's Latest Conspiracy Theory Is that 23,000 Dead People Voted in Wisconsin
‘That '70s Show' Spin-Off News Will Have You Shouting ‘Hello Wisconsin'
Black Oxygen wins Wisconsin Innovation Award
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
National Farmers Day celebrated October 12
Wisconsin man combines walnut removal service with nut sales
Cardinals' winning streak continues to grow
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Eau Claire city officials say service not affected despite PFAS
Avoid These 5 Downgraded Airline Stocks
Eau Claire shuts down wells due to PFAS contamination
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
What’s the climate crisis mean for communities of color? This panel will address that question at the Wisconsin Leadership Summit
One killed, another airlifted with injuries after SUV crashes into stalled semi in 7100 block of I-94
Eau Claire city officials say service not affected despite PFAS
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
NFL: Kenosha native, Bengals cornerback Trae Waynes suffers hamstring injury in loss to Packers
Film room: What exactly will Wisconsin's defense be up against on Saturday?
Cousins Subs seeks to open stores in several south central Wisconsin cities
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Nets won't play Kyrie Irving until he meets vaccine requirement
The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire - WOWKtv
10/13/21
Join the Community
shares
Kyrie Irving can keep refusing to get the COVID-19 vaccine. He just won’t play for the Brooklyn Nets until he does.
Read Full Story on nxsttv.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
BLKS Announced At SpeakEasy Stage
Bastion Collective rebrands to Bastion, launches new brand positioning
Serial Spray-Painter Arrested + Cinema Arts Centre Reopening Date
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL