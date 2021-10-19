New Arizona US Senate fundraising reports show surprising numbers
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Airman convicted of kidnapping, killing Farmington woman in 2020
Lewis Sarasy
Apple TV Plus Releases ‘The Shrink Next Door’ Trailer (TV News Roundup)
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
It’s the Great Pumpkin (shortage); shippers near end of challenging season
Roswell recycling center closing, city worried for landfill future
New this week: ‘Dune,’ ‘Invasion’ and an Elton John album
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
It’s the Great Pumpkin (shortage); shippers near end of challenging season
NM adapts to drought in Colorado River Basin
New Mexico enacts Crisis Standards of Care for hospitals
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Presbyterian returning to state health care exchange
It’s the Great Pumpkin (shortage); shippers near end of challenging season
NM adapts to drought in Colorado River Basin
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
It’s the Great Pumpkin (shortage); shippers near end of challenging season
Biden: Teachers ‘most consequential’ people after parents
El Paso Community College student named national athlete of the week for second time this month
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
New Arizona US Senate fundraising reports show surprising numbers
Kevin Stone - KTAR News
10/19/21
Join the Community
shares
Incumbent Democrat Sen. Mark Kelly is lapping Arizona's U.S. Senate field in fundraising, but Republican cash race has some interesting twists and turns.
Read Full Story on ktar.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Houston Texans vs. Arizona Cardinals picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 7 game?
Arizona Universities Adopt Vaccine Mandate, Washington State Enforces Its Requirement
Thomas Rhett, Old Dominion to perform at Waste Management Phoenix Open's 16th hole
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL