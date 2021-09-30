New budget creates 15 more Cape Coral police officer positions
New budget creates 15 more Cape Coral police officer positions
Jessica Babb - NBC2
9/30/21
Cape Coral police said the budget currently allocates money for 11 new officers. A grant could fund the other four officers.
Read Full Story on nbc-2.com
