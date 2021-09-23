New California law protects warehouse workers at companies like Amazon, supporters say
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
New California law protects warehouse workers at companies like Amazon, supporters say
Musadiq Musadiq - CBS News on MSN.com
9/23/21
Join the Community
shares
Measure bars companies from penalizing or firing workers for failing to meet quotas because they took restroom or meal breaks.
Read Full Story on cbsnews.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
4 Must-Have Products for Walking or Running With Your Dog
California's recall election revealed dwindling Democratic support among Latino voters, but experts are mixed on what that means for future elections
California university taps Mr. Rogers to remind students of COVID protocols
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL