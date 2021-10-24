New city budget includes Space Whale purchase, repair for $134k from general fund
New city budget includes Space Whale purchase, repair for $134k from general fund
Bob Conrad - This Is Reno
10/24/21
The Reno City Council is scheduled to consider a $17 million budget augmentation. The budget includes $137,500 for “Space Whale Agreements.”
