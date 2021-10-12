New lines, new ratings for House races in Indiana
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Louisiana-Monroe vs. Georgia State live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAA Football on TV, stream online
Despite New Orleans' garbage crisis, LaToya Cantrell a lock for reelection, survey says
Nick Cannon Reveals Mariah Carey Was Mad After Giving This Gift To Their Twins
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Who’s No. 1? Check out the New Orleans area football rankings for large, small schools after Week 6 games
'Shoeless' Joe Jackson baseball photo sells for record $1.4M
CMT INTERVIEW: Willie Jones On “Get Low, Get High” And Bringing Major League Baseball To Music City
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Louisiana man accused of killing state trooper, half sister in multi-parish shooting spree taken to jail in slain officer’s handcuffs
U.N. panel says it can't rule on climate case brought by Thunberg
College Football Playoff Projections: Week 7 Rankings and Bowl Forecast
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Caskets, cemetery vaults still displaced by Hurricane Ida in Louisiana
Caskets, vaults still displaced after Hurricane Ida hit Louisiana
Louisiana man accused of killing state trooper, half sister in multi-parish shooting spree taken to jail in slain officer’s handcuffs
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
U.N. panel says it can't rule on climate case brought by Thunberg
College Football Playoff Projections: Week 7 Rankings and Bowl Forecast
Marvin Rufus Muirhead
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
New lines, new ratings for House races in Indiana
Herb Jackson - Roll Call
10/12/21
Join the Community
shares
Indiana’s new map locks in the GOP’s 7-2 advantage over Democrats in its House delegation, Nathan L. Gonzales projects.
Read Full Story on rollcall.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
5 Midwest weekend getaways with incredible fall foliage in Michigan, Wisconsin, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois
15 years ago, the Pope canonized Indiana's first and only saint
Bailey: Indiana's eviction court system isn't broken. It's rigged.
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL