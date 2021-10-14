New long-awaited Illinois congressional map could give Democrats wider margins
New long-awaited Illinois congressional map could give Democrats wider margins
Dave McKinney - WBEZ
10/14/21
Join the Community
shares
The Democratic-drawn map expected Friday may offer the party a net gain of three seats over Republicans, but who’s out remains to be seen.
Read Full Story on wbez.org
