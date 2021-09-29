New Mexico COVID-19 hospitalizations at a six-week low while pressure continues
New Mexico COVID-19 hospitalizations at a six-week low while pressure continues
Algernon D'Ammassa - Alamogordo Daily News
9/29/21
New Mexico was down to 10 available ICU beds statewide earlier this week, despite reaching a 6-week low in admissions for COVID-19.
